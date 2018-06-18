FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Five hurt in Malmo shooting; not terrorism-related, say police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Five people were wounded in central Malmo on Monday night in a shooting incident that Swedish police said was not terrorism-related.

Police stand next to a cordon after a shooting on a street in central Malmo, Sweden June 18, 2018. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

All five were taken to hospital, and police were questioning witnesses after sealing off the area where the shooting took place. No arrests had been made.

“There are no signs that this is terror-related,” said police spokesman Fredrik Bratt. “It is probably a shooting between criminal individuals”.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by John Stonestreet

