Two men killed in Malmo shooting: Swedish police

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Two men were killed and others wounded in a shooting in the coastal city of Malmo in southern Sweden on Monday night, police said.

Police stand next to a cordon after a shooting on a street in central Malmo, Sweden June 18, 2018. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

The two, aged 18 and 29, came into hospital with four other injured men after the shooting but died overnight, police said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

There were no indications the incident was related to terrorism, and the police had made no arrests, said force spokeswoman Maya Forstenius.

“We are treating this as an isolated event that is confined to these injured persons,” she added.