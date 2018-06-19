FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 18, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Two men killed in Malmo shooting: Swedish police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Two men were killed and others wounded in a shooting in the coastal city of Malmo in southern Sweden on Monday night, police said.

Police stand next to a cordon after a shooting on a street in central Malmo, Sweden June 18, 2018. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

The two, aged 18 and 29, came into hospital with four other injured men after the shooting but died overnight, police said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

There were no indications the incident was related to terrorism, and the police had made no arrests, said force spokeswoman Maya Forstenius.

“We are treating this as an isolated event that is confined to these injured persons,” she added.

Reporting by Johan Sennero and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Tom Brown and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.