Swedish police shoot man at Malmo central station

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police on Monday shot and injured a man at the central station in Malmo, in southern Sweden, after he exhibited “threatening behavior”, law enforcement said.

The station in downtown Malmo, a major hub for regional rail traffic, was evacuated in the wake of incident. There were no other injuries reported apart from the man fire upon. He was being treated by emergency services, police said in statement.

A police spokesman said its bomb squad had been called to the scene to investigate the area, adding it was too early to say whether the event was terror-related or not.