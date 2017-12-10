FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three arrested after attempted arson attack at Swedish synagogue
December 10, 2017 / 11:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Three arrested after attempted arson attack at Swedish synagogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Three people were arrested early on Sunday after an attempted arson attack at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, a spokeswoman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority said.

There were no reports of injuries and the fire did not reach the synagogue or an adjacent meeting house where Jewish youths had gathered when the attack took place late on Saturday, Swedish media reported.

The spokeswoman gave no motive for the attack. It was not clear if it was linked to the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Security for synagogues in Stockholm has been raised after the incident in Gothenburg, news agency TT reported.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Keith Weir

