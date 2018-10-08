EU antitrust regulators scrap probe into Swedish mobile operators

STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have scrapped a year-long investigation into four Swedish mobile telecoms providers because there was insufficient evidence of wrongdoing, the European Commission said on Monday.

Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade, Serbia, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The EU competition enforcer raided several mobile telecoms companies in Sweden in April last year on suspicion they may have blocked rivals from entering the market. Telia Co AB, Telenor ASA, 3 Sweden and Tele2 AB subsequently confirmed the raids.

The Commission said it was not taking further action.

“On the basis of the evidence found, the Commission concluded there was no sufficient grounds to pursue this preliminary investigation,” the EU executive said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Tele2 said the Commission had closed the probe.

“Today, the European Commission has informed Tele2 that the investigation has been closed without any further action,” Tele2 said in a statement.

Companies found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules face fines of as much as 10 percent of their global turnover.