FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish train derails after hitting armored vehicle, four injured
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 24 days ago

Swedish train derails after hitting armored vehicle, four injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A passenger train derailed in eastern Sweden after colliding with an armored vehicle during a major military exercise in the area, leaving at least four people injured, authorities said on Tuesday.

A passenger train collided with a tank and derailed, where the Swedish Military exercise Aurora 17 is taking place, near Trosa, south of Stockholm, Sweden, September 26, 2017. TT News Agency via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.

The armored vehicle collided with a train near the small town of Trosa, about one hour south of the capital. Three people in the military vehicle were injured in the collision while one person on the train was also hurt, police said.

“The driver of the train sustained minor injuries,” a spokesman for railway operator SJ said. The train had three cars and was carrying about 70 passengers, he added.

The Swedish armed forces and some NATO allies of the neutral country are currently conducting their biggest war games in two decades, with some of the activities taking place in the area where the accident took place.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.