Swedish SPES unemployment unchanged in August: Reuters calculation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s unemployment rate as measured by the number of registered jobless was unchanged at 6.9 percent in August from July, a Reuters calculation based on data from the Swedish Public Employment Service (SPES) showed on Monday.

People walk through the shopping area on the pedestrian street Drottninggatan in Stockholm, Sweden, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

SPES will publish its August figure on Sept. 12. Reuters has calculated the monthly figure based on weekly data released by the agency.

Open unemployment, which excludes government job schemes, inched up to 3.9 percent in August from 3.8 percent in July, according to the calculation.

SPES bases its measure on the number of job seekers who register with the labor board.

The statistics office releases a separate measure of unemployment, which is based on a survey. Its jobless report for August is due on Sept. 18.