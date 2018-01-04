FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 5:27 PM / in 32 minutes

Emailed threat closes southern Swedish university on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Malmo University in the south of Sweden informed students and teachers on Thursday it would be closed on Monday due to a threat emailed to the university.

The university said on its website the threat was serious and targeted Jan. 8 specifically. It gave no further details but said the police had launched a preliminary criminal investigation.

The police were not immediately available for comment.

On April 7 last year a man drove a truck into people on a busy pedestrian street in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, killing five. He later confessed to committing an act of terrorism.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

