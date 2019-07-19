Trump says he will call Swedish prime minister about rapper A$AP Rocky

FILE PHOTO: U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky attends the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he would call Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven about the case of U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been detained in Sweden pending an investigation into a street fight in Stockholm.

“Just spoke to @kanyewest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!” Trump said on Twitter.