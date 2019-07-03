U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky arrested in Sweden after brawl: prosecutor

FILE PHOTO: A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith (not pictured) during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested early on Wednesday on suspicion of serious assault after a brawl in Sweden’s capital, prosecutors said.

The 30-year-old performer, producer and model was held with three others in connection with a fight that took place on Sunday, a Prosecution Authority spokeswoman said.

“One person was arrested for assault and three people were arrested for serious assault, and the artist is one of those three,” she added.

A$AP Rocky was detained around 1 a.m. (2300 GMT Tuesday), the prosecution said, a few hours after his appearance at the Smash hip hop festival in Stockholm.