Vattenfall looks to add more wind projects in 2019 - CEO

OSLO (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall will look to invest in more wind power projects in 2019, Chief Executive Magnus Hall told Reuters on Thursday after the company reported lower operating profits for last year.

A general view of the DanTysk wind farm from Vattenfall's offshore accommodation platform, 90 kilometres west of Esbjerg, Denmark, September 21, 2016. Picture taken September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard

Thanks to hedging contracts, the company’s profit will be little affected if average power prices fall this year from the high levels seen in 2018, he added.

Hedging, however, together with higher spending on investment and a lower result in district heating as fuel costs rose, was behind Vattenfall’s weaker EBIT and underlying operating profit, despite increased net sales.

Average power prices rose last year in Europe due to a cold winter that increased demand for electricity and heat, combined with an unusually dry and warm summer that affected nuclear power plants and hydropower dam levels.

“We are trying to take out volatility, that is why we are hedging,” Hall said.

“We will be looking to other wind projects. We need to create a pipeline so we have projects that we can go for.”

Vattenfall said its 2018 net sales rose 16 percent to 156.8 billion crowns ($17 billion), but its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and underlying operating profit fell 5 percent and 14 percent respectively.

The company’s wind power business, which Vattenfall aims to expand, grew in 2018 as that segment’s underlying operating profit jumped to 3.7 billion crowns from 2.1 billion a year before.

In contrast, Vattenfall’s heat business took a hit, with profit sinking to 0.8 billion crowns from 3.4 billion in 2017.

“We are quite disappointed on the heat side but... we will continue to grow in the district heating business. It’s a good business,” Hall said.

Wind projects will be the biggest part of Vattenfall’s investments in 2019, though the firm will also boost its distribution grid in Sweden and Germany, he added.

Asked whether Britain’s scheduled exit from the European Union would affect the firm’s operations in the country, Hall said he saw no clear risk for Vattenfall.

“Ιf this results in lower economic development, it is not good for the country. But when it comes to Vattenfall operations there is only a limited risk ... we do not have any clear risk.”