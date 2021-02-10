Swedish Match eyes smoke-free growth, fourth quarter just misses forecasts

FILE PHOTO: Cans of tobacco group Swedish Match's ZYN-branded tobacco-free nicotine pouches are seen on display at the company's concept store in Stockholm, Sweden October 24, 2018. Picture taken October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Match reported slightly lower than forecast quarterly operating earnings on Wednesday, and said it expected continued rapid growth of the nicotine pouches market in 2021.

The Swedish company’s biggest businesses are moist snuff -“snus” in Scandinavia - and cigars in the United States, although sales of its tobacco-free nicotine pouches, ZYN, are growing at a rapid pace.

Fourth-quarter operating profit at Swedish Match rose to 1.65 billion Swedish crowns ($198.43 million) from 1.10 billion a year earlier, lagging the 1.73 billion average analyst forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

Sales in the quarter amounted to 4.14 billion crowns, up 5% from a year earlier, and roughly in line with the 4.11 billion analyst forecast.

The company said the development for ZYN in the United States was a major growth driver in the quarter.

“For 2021, Swedish Match expects continued market growth for smoke-free products, most notably driven by rapid growth of nicotine pouches,” it said in a statement.

It added it expected the attractive prospects of the nicotine pouch category to “further elevate competitive activity” .

The rival to British American Tobacco < BATS.L> and Altria proposed a dividend of 15 crowns, in line with forecasts.

($1 = 8.3151 Swedish crowns)