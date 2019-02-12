Indian food delivery firm Swiggy to supply home essentials

(Reuters) - Indian online food delivery service Swiggy said on Tuesday it was expanding its ambit to include home delivery of essentials such as groceries from brick-and-mortar stores.

Swiggy has tied up with stores to deliver fruits and vegetables, baby care items and health products, it said in a statement.

The new service called ‘Swiggy Stores’, which will be accessible on its mobile app, will pit the Bengaluru-based startup against online grocers such as BigBasket, which is backed by Alibaba.

Swiggy, which runs a mobile-based application and a website for food-delivery services, currently operates in more than 80 Indian cities.

It was valued at a little more than $3 billion after raising $1 billion in its last funding round in December, led by South African internet giant Naspers Ltd.