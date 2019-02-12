Internet News
February 12, 2019 / 7:14 AM / 2 days ago

Indian food delivery firm Swiggy to supply home essentials

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian online food delivery service Swiggy said on Tuesday it was expanding its ambit to include home delivery of essentials such as groceries from brick-and-mortar stores.

Swiggy has tied up with stores to deliver fruits and vegetables, baby care items and health products, it said in a statement.

The new service called ‘Swiggy Stores’, which will be accessible on its mobile app, will pit the Bengaluru-based startup against online grocers such as BigBasket, which is backed by Alibaba.

Swiggy, which runs a mobile-based application and a website for food-delivery services, currently operates in more than 80 Indian cities.

It was valued at a little more than $3 billion after raising $1 billion in its last funding round in December, led by South African internet giant Naspers Ltd.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below