Swimming: Peaty ahead of schedule for Olympics after another 100m blast

LONDON (Reuters) - World record holder Adam Peaty declared himself ahead of schedule for the Tokyo Olympics after swimming the fastest 100m breaststroke of the year at the British selection trials in London on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: 2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Adam Peaty of United Kingdom poses with his Olympic gold medal - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

The Olympic champion had already made sure of his ticket to Japan but the motivation was clear as he won the final in 57.39 seconds, the fifth fastest of all time, with exactly 100 days to go until the Games start.

The Briton, who set a record 56.88 at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, is the only man to have swum the 100m under 58 seconds and he now has the top 20 fastest times in history.

It was also the 15th time he has recorded a sub-58 second time.

World silver medallist James Wilby was second in the final with a time of 58.76.

“I’ve had a lot going on with a kid, moving house, so I’m happy to come here. I think that’s consolidated the top 20 ever now,” said Peaty, who became a father last year.

“The execution was perfect, I’m way ahead of where I should be now,” added the 26-year-old. “So I can take a lot of confidence into the summer, the Olympics...and show the world we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

The Briton, who is using the event as practice, had already swum a 57.70 in the morning’s heats.

Peaty said the birth of his son in September provided plenty of motivation, particularly at an event like the trials which are taking place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s like nothing else, it’s unreal,” he said of being a father. “Every day he gets older, every day you get more motivated...it’s great to be a father and hopefully be an inspiration to him when he grows up.”