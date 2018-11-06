Sports News
Swimming: Former world champion Magnini handed four-year ban

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Filippo Magnini reacts after winning the men's 200m freestyle final at the 49th International Swimming Sette Colli Trophy in Rome June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Retired two times swimming world champion Filippo Magnini was handed a four-year ban by Italy’s anti-doping agency on Tuesday along with ex-relay team mate Michele Santucci.

The agency, NADO Italia, announced the penalty in a statement.

Magnini, 36, won 100 meter freestyle golds at the 2005 and 2007 world championships as well as a 4x200 freestyle relay bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He retired last year.

The anti-doping prosecutor had sought an eight-year term for actual or attempted doping in a case linked to nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who was given a 30-year ban in July for anti-doping violations.

Magnini, who has not tested positive and had been a critic of doping, denied the charges and said he would appeal.

“I haven’t done anything, this sentence is ridiculous,” the Gazzetta dello Sport quoted him as saying. “It’s a trial of intentions and I could never have imagined something like this.”

