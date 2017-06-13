FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Swimming: Franklin skipping worlds to focus on recovery from surgery
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 13, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 2 months ago

Swimming: Franklin skipping worlds to focus on recovery from surgery

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Missy Franklin of USA arrives to compete at the start of the Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 11, 2016.Dominic Ebenbichler/File Photo

(Reuters) - Five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin will miss next month’s swimming world championships in Budapest as she continues to recover from shoulder surgeries, the American told NBC on Monday.

The 22-year-old had surgery on both of her shoulders in January due to bursitis and did not want to accelerate her training in order to make the July 14-30 world championships.

"If I had a deadline to try and get better by, we were really worried that that would rush things and that could really impact the quality of the therapy and the work that we were trying to do getting back," she said.

Franklin won four gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics but had a disappointing Rio Games where she failed to make it out of the semi-finals in the 200 meters freestyle and 200m backstroke. Her lone gold came in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.