Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke short course world record

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Britain’s Adam Peaty set a world record for the short course 100 metres breaststroke at the professional International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest on Sunday, finishing in a time of 55.49 seconds.

The previous record of 55.61 seconds was set by South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh in Berlin 11 years ago.

“It’s my first short course world record, which I struggle with, but no-one works harder on the last length and that one was for my family,” Peaty told the BBC.

The Olympic breaststroke champion also holds world records for the long course 100m breaststroke and the 50m breaststroke.