(Reuters) - Rio Olympics silver medalist Kathleen Baker set a world record in the women’s 100 meters backstroke at the U.S. championships on Saturday, clocking a time of 58.00 seconds in Irvine, California.

Jul 28, 2018; Irvine, CA, USA; Kathleen Baker celebrates with Elise Haan her victory and world record of 58.00 seconds in the final of the womens 100 LC meter backstroke during the 2018 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships swim meet at William Woolle Jr. Aquatic Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 21-year-old had a sizzling first 50m and turned in 27.90 before going on beat the previous mark of 58.10 set by Canadian Kylie Masse.