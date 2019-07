Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Men's 200m Breaststroke Final - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 26, 2019. Anton Chupkov of Russia after winning the race. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) - Russian Anton Chupkov set a world record of 2:06.12 to win gold in the men’s 200 meters breaststroke final at the world swimming championships in Gwangju.

Chupkov, the defending champion, knocked 0.55 seconds off the previous record of 2:06.67, which was set by Japan’s Ippei Watanabe in Tokyo in 2017 and equaled by Australian Matthew Wilson in Thursday’s semi-finals.