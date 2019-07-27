Swimming: U.S. set world record, win mixed 4x100m freestyle relay gold

Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 27, 2019. Gold medallist Team U.S. poses. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) - The United States set a world record of three minutes and 19.40 seconds in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final at the world championships on Saturday.

The quartet of Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel helped the U.S. better their own world record of 3:19.60 set en route to the 2017 world title in Budapest.

Australia (3:19.97) took silver while France (3:22.11) claimed bronze.