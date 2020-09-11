Hundreds of Zurich airport workers protest over wages

Members of the Swiss VPOD public services workers trade union display placards during a demonstration of workers in the aviation sector in front of Zurich Airport, Switzerland September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Hundreds of workers demonstrated at Zurich’s airport on Friday to protest against wage cuts amid the coronavirus-linked travel slump.

The VPOD public-sector workers union and other labour groups called the action to demand employers negotiate fairly at a time when public money is helping to prop up hard-hit airlines and associated businesses.

The aviation sector employs around 190,000 people in Switzerland, VPOD says.