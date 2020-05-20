Swiss launch impeachment process against attorney general over FIFA conduct

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber arrives before an interview by the Judicial Committee of the Swiss Parliament that could lead to his impeachment, after criticism of his handling of an investigation into alleged corruption surrounding football's governing body FIFA, in Bern, Switzerland May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber moved closer to being removed from office after a parliamentary committee started an impeachment process against him over his investigation into corruption surrounding world soccer body FIFA.

The courts committee voted by 13 to 4 to proceed with the impeachmment on Wednesday against Lauber “on suspicion of serious breach of duty” after the country’s top prosecutor appeared before the panel and answered members’ questions about his conduct in the FIFA inquiry.

Lauber has been accused by anti-corruption campaigners of bungling a fraud trial over payments linked to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.