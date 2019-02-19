Several people buried in Swiss avalanche: police

GENEVA (Reuters) - Several skiers were buried by an avalanche on the slopes of the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, police said on Tuesday.

The Nouvelliste, a local newspaper, quoted the commune’s president Nicolas Feraud as saying that 10 to 12 people were believed to be trapped under the snow.

Contacted by Reuters, Feraud declined to comment on how many people were believed to be buried.

The mid-afternoon avalanche came as warm temperatures over the past week began melting heavy snow in the region.

It coincided with school holidays in some cantons including Geneva.

“An avalanche occurred in the Plaine-Morte sector, search and rescue teams are on the site. Several people are buried,” Valais cantonal police said in a Tweet.

Two helicopters and rescue teams were at the site.

The resort is due to host women’s World Cup races of the Alpine circuit next weekend.