Swiss supreme court gives green light to UBS client data transfer to France

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Switzerland’s supreme court on Friday voted in favor of handing over historical data on over 40,000 UBS clients to French authorities in a landmark ruling.

Three of the five judges voted in favor of overthrowing the lower court’s ruling that had stopped the data transfer.

The judges said, however, that it had to be made very clear in the written ruling that the transferred data could not be used in the ongoing criminal case against UBS in France.