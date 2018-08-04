Several die after small plane crashes in Swiss forest

ZURICH (Reuters) - Several people died after a small plane crashed in a Swiss forest on Saturday morning, causing a forest fire that completely destroyed the plane, police said.

The plane crashed in an inaccessible area of forest in the Rengg mountain pass in the canton of Nidwalden.

“Before rescuers could make their way to the scene, a fire which spread out over the wooded area had to be put out by helicopter and a path had to be cleared to the wreck,” police said in a statement.

Police would provide further details on the identity and number of deceased after informing next of kin, a spokesman said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.