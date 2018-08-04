FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 4, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Several die after small plane crashes in Swiss forest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Several people died after a small plane crashed in a Swiss forest on Saturday morning, causing a forest fire that completely destroyed the plane, police said.

The plane crashed in an inaccessible area of forest in the Rengg mountain pass in the canton of Nidwalden.

“Before rescuers could make their way to the scene, a fire which spread out over the wooded area had to be put out by helicopter and a path had to be cleared to the wreck,” police said in a statement.

Police would provide further details on the identity and number of deceased after informing next of kin, a spokesman said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.