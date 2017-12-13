FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Gotthard road tunnel closed after fatal crash
December 13, 2017 / 10:47 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Swiss Gotthard road tunnel closed after fatal crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Gotthard road tunnel under the Alps in Switzerland is closed after a truck and a passenger car collided, killing two people and damaging the key transit route, police said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The southern gate of the 16.9 kilometres (10.5 miles) long St. Gotthard road tunnel is seen in Airolo, Switzerland November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Police in the canton of Uri said four people were hurt in the head-on crash in the 10-mile (16.9-km) tunnel, a main north-south route for Europe.

It said the driver of a car with German number plates crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided with the truck around 09:15 local time (0815 GMT).

It said the tunnel would be closed for some time while crews repaired the damage.

In October 2001, a head-on collision in the tunnel between two trucks caused a massive fire, killing eleven and injuring many others.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

