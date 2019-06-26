No recent contacts with Switzerland over stock exchanges: EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has had no contacts with Switzerland in the past few days to avoid the expiration at the end of this week of the equivalence regime that allows Swiss stock exchanges to access the EU market, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“There have not been any contact,” the EU executive’s spokeswoman told a news conference. She said there was no update from last week’s meeting of the EU Commission that refrained from proposing an extension to the equivalence.

The spokeswoman added that the Commission remained open to finalize an overall partnership treaty with Bern by the end of October.