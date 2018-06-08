Swiss finance minister upbeat for EU deal on bourse rules

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer expressed optimism on Friday that Switzerland and the European Commission would avert a tit-for-tat conflict over mutual recognition of stock exchange rules that could disrupt international trading.

“Plan A is clearly still to make progress in negotiations with the EU so that we can get unlimited recognition of bourse equivalency or at least a one-year extension, and we are confident we can achieve this,” he told reporters after the Swiss government announced contingency measures to deal with potential fallout from the row.