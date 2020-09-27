Swiss voters reject proposal to curb immigration from EU: TV

FILE PHOTO: A poster of the Action for an independent and neutral Switzerland (AUNS) reading: "It's getting tight -Yes to the anti-immigration initiative" is seen in Adliswil, Switzerland September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters rejected by a 63-37% margin a right-wing party’s proposal to annul a pact with the European Union allowing the free movement of people, broadcaster SRF projected on Sunday.

Opinion polls had found most voters opposed the plan, which would have given non-EU member Switzerland unilateral control of immigration but severely disrupted ties with the EU, the country’s biggest trading partner.