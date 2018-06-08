Swiss prepare to strike at EU bourses in treaty row

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government readied contingency measures on Wednesday to protect domestic stock exchanges should a political row with the European Commission over a new bilateral treaty drag on into next year.

The Commission in December granted for only one year recognition of Swiss bourse rules needed for European investors to trade on the exchanges, and linked any extension to progress on a treaty it wants with non-member Switzerland.

At the time, the Swiss government promised retaliatory steps that have not materialized as ties thawed again. It said on Wednesday it was drawing up steps “to protect Swiss stock exchange infrastructure”, while emphasizing they would be deployed only if needed.

“If the European Commission does not extend Switzerland’s stock market equivalence in time, an ordinance will introduce a new Swiss recognition obligation for foreign trading venues that admit Swiss shares to trading. In that case, EU trading venues would not receive this recognition,” a statement after a cabinet meeting said.

It reiterated its view that Swiss stock exchange regulation deserved unlimited EU recognition.

The row threatens to set back ties between neutral Switzerland and its main trading partner that had been improving after the Swiss parliament in 2016 skirted voters’ demand in a referendum for immigration quotas for EU citizens.

By allowing Swiss exchanges only one year of access to the single market, Brussels increased the pressure on Switzerland to agree on a formal treaty, which the Swiss far right opposes. A patchwork of 120 bilateral accords now governs ties.

Both sides aim to strike a deal in principle this year. But diplomats say differences remain over handling state aid and Swiss measures to protect its labor market, while there has been progress on using arbitration panels to help settle disputes.