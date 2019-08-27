Technology News
August 27, 2019 / 8:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss National Bank in close contact with authorities on Libra

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency are displayed in front of the Libra logo in this illustration picture, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank is in close contact with relevant authorities over Facebook’s Geneva-based Libra cyptocurrency project, Swiss National Bank Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday.

“At the moment, it’s difficult to perform a full analysis (of the project) because the available documents are very vague and details are still missing,” Zurbruegg said at an event in Zurich, adding how regulators handle the project — both nationally and internationally — remained a critical point.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below