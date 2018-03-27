FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 27, 2018 / 7:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cyber-attacks biggest risk for Swiss banks: watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN (Reuters) - Cyber-attacks pose the biggest threat to the Swiss financial system with risks from hacking incursions on the rise, watchdog FINMA warned on Tuesday.

“The risks connected with these attacks are growing in sync with the pace of global digitalization. Cyber-attacks are now the most serious operational hazard facing the financial system, and both the private sector and public authorities should take them extremely seriously,” FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said in remarks prepared for a news conference.

He said on the whole Swiss banks seemed aware of the risks and well equipped to deal with them.

Branson also expressed concern about the concentration of outsourced business processes by banks. “We expect to see here the same standards as the financial institutions themselves,” he said, adding FINMA had begun carrying out systematic checks of banks’ outsourcing partners.

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.