Protestor sets himself on fire outside Swiss parliament

ZURICH (Reuters) - A protestor set himself on fire outside Switzerland’s parliament building in Bern on Monday following a demonstration against the country’s asylum policy.

Police confirmed an incident in the Bundesplatz, where one man suffered burn injuries and was taken to hospital

“It looks like this man has caused the injury himself, but that is something we will look into,” a police spokesman said.

The man, who has not been identified, did not suffer life threatening injuries, the spokesman said.

Paramedics, fire services and police were called to the scene after the incident which happened at around 3pm local time on Monday.

In Switzerland, where 38% of the 8.6 million population is made up of foreign nationals and naturalized citizens, immigration and asylum has become a controversial topic.

Protesters were demanding equal treatment and the right to work for asylum seekers as well as an ending isolation of individuals at refugee centres.

The country is due to hold a referendum in September on limiting the free movement of people with the European Union.