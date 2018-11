Firefighters are seen in front of a house where six people were killed in an apartment fire early on Monday morning, police said, while an unspecified number of others caught in the blaze were taken to the hospital in Solothurn, Switzerland November 26, 2018. Polizei Kanton Solothurn/Handout via REUTERS.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Six people including children were killed in an apartment fire in the Swiss city of Solothurn on Monday morning, police said, while four others caught in the blaze remained in hospital by evening.

Preliminary investigations suggested the fire had been caused by improper use of smoking equipment, and one person was taken into custody, police said.