April 30, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Four hikers die in Swiss Alps: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Four people have died in the Swiss Alps and five others are in a serious conditions after bad weather forced them to spend a night outdoors in the Pigne d’Arolla area, police in the Swiss canton of Valais said in a statement on Monday.

Rescuers found a total of 14 people, some of whom had hypothermia, while another had probably died as a result of a fall. They were taken by helicopter to hospitals in the area but three more died, the statement said.

The hikers were Italian, French and German, the statement said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Adrian Croft

