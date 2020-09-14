Swiss probe terrorism link to fatal stabbing of Portuguese man

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss federal prosecutors took charge of a homicide investigation, saying on Monday they could not exclude a terrorist motive for the fatal stabbing of a Portuguese man in the western town of Morges at the weekend.

Police in Vaud canton had said the 29-year-old victim who lived in the area was fatally injured in the attack on Saturday evening and a suspect had been taken into custody.

“A possible terrorist motive for the crime in Morges cannot be ruled out,” the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement, noting the suspect had already been under investigation and had been known to the Federal Intelligence Service since 2017.

It gave no other details about the case.