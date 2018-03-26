FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 26, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

IMF sees Swiss economic upturn at risk from trade disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s economic recovery could be endangered by rising global trade tensions and the country’s stretched real-estate and mortgage market, the International Monetary Fund has found, according to a Swiss government summary on Monday.

The IMF said the Swiss economic upswing was strengthening as it forecast growth of 2.25 percent in 2018, slightly slower than the latest government forecast of a 2.4 percent expansion.

But the organisation saw risks surrounding a possible intensification of international trade and geopolitical disputes as well as imbalances in the Swiss real estate and mortgage sector. The findings followed the IMF’s evaluation of the Swiss economy this month.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.