IMF sees Swiss economic upturn at risk from trade disputes

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s economic recovery could be endangered by rising global trade tensions and the country’s stretched real-estate and mortgage market, the International Monetary Fund has found, according to a Swiss government summary on Monday.

The IMF said the Swiss economic upswing was strengthening as it forecast growth of 2.25 percent in 2018, slightly slower than the latest government forecast of a 2.4 percent expansion.

But the organisation saw risks surrounding a possible intensification of international trade and geopolitical disputes as well as imbalances in the Swiss real estate and mortgage sector. The findings followed the IMF’s evaluation of the Swiss economy this month.