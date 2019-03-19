Stadler Rail mulls takeovers as it unveils flotation plan

Peter Spuhler, Executive Chairman of Stadler Rail AG poses together with Group CEO Thomas Ahlburg and CFO Raphael Widmer before a news conference at the company's headquarters in Bussnang, Switzerland March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BUSSNANG, Switzerland (Reuters) - Stadler Rail is looking at potential acquisitions in the rail maintenance sector to help accelerate growth, the Swiss company said on Tuesday as it announced flotation plans.

“There is potential to do some acquisitions. ..it is always attractive to take over certain services,” Chief Executive Thomas Ahlburg told a news conference at the company’s head office. “There is good potential to see further growth in services.”

The company, which unveiled plans to float within months, said it has already secured orders worth 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion) this year and planned to expand its workforce to around 10,000 staff from 8,500 at present.