Swiss delay signing U.N.'s migration accord

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has delayed signing the United Nation’s Compact for Migration until the issue is debated in the country’s parliament, the government said on Wednesday.
Bern said it believed the compact matches Switzerland’s interests in reducing irregular migration, and would still likely adopt the agreement.
But the cabinet said it will not attend an international conference in Morocco next month to discuss the matter, but instead would present it to parliament for consultation as required by law.
