Business News
August 28, 2019 / 8:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss watchdog recognizes new investment property mortgage rules

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial market supervisor FINMA has recognized as a new minimum standard rules proposed by the banking industry governing mortgage lending for residential investment properties, it said on Wednesday.

The self-regulation standards set by the Swiss Bankers Association will require borrowers to provide a minimum down payment of at least a quarter of the loan-to-value ratio, up from 10% now, and will be applied by FINMA to the insurance industry as well. It will not affect owner-occupied residential properties.

“The revisions are moderate overall, but FINMA considers them to be a step in the right direction,” the Bern-based authority said in a statement. “FINMA has been drawing attention to the signs of overheating in residential investment property for some time.”

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below