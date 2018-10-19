FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Russian spying significant and increasing: Swiss intelligence chief

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Russia spying in Switzerland is significant and increasing, the Swiss intelligence agency said on Friday after two high-profile cases involving alleged Russian agents attempting to infiltrate sites in Switzerland.

Director of Swiss Federal Intelligence Service NDB Jean-Philippe Gaudin addresses a news conference in Bern, Switzerland October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“I cannot give a lot of details about the Russian activities in Switzerland but it is clear we have more activities than before,” Jean-Philippe Gaudin, director of the NDB intelligence service, told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference.

“I cannot say how many spies, but it is significant. Of course I have a lot of information but I will share that with my colleagues elsewhere and not with the media.”

Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields

