World News
September 25, 2019 / 7:49 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Swiss parliament re-elects attorney general Lauber amid FIFA scandal

1 Min Read

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber (C) sits in the tribune before the opening of the session for the re-election vote in the Swiss Federal Assembly in Bern, Switzerland, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss parliament on Wednesday approved Attorney General Michael Lauber for a third term, opting for continuity despite disciplinary proceedings against him triggered by his handling of a soccer corruption probe.

The narrow vote keeping Lauber attorney general through 2023 contradicted a parliamentary committee’s recommendation against his re-election this month, saying a scandal surrounding undocumented meetings he held with FIFA President Gianni Infantino had damaged the reputation of Switzerland’s highest prosecutorial office and put federal attorneys’ ability to act at risk.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
