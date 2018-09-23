FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss Re names Allianz's Berger head of corporate solutions

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re has named Allianz executive Andreas Berger head of its Corporate Solutions business and member of the group executive committee as of April 1, 2019.

He succeeds Agostino Galvagni, who will step down from Swiss Re at the end of 2018 and remain available as an adviser during the transition, the Swiss reinsurer said on Sunday.

Berger is now chief regions and markets officer and member of the board of management of Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE, it said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edmund Blair

