April 10, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Global insured losses of $144 billion from disasters in 2017: Swiss Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Swiss Re (SRENH.S) estimated that global insured losses from catastrophes in 2017 hit $144 billion, the most ever, it said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A condominium complex is reduced to rubble after Hurricane Harvey struck in Rockport, Texas, U.S., August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

The figure is an upward revision from an earlier tally in December, when the reinsurer estimated $136 in insured losses.

    North America was particularly hard hit, with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria resulting in combined insured losses of $92 billion, equal to 0.5 percent of U.S. gross domestic product, Swiss Re said.

    Insured losses from wildfires totaled $14 billion, the most ever in one year, the reinsurer said.

    Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
