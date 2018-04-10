Global insured losses of $144 billion from disasters in 2017: Swiss Re

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Swiss Re (SRENH.S) estimated that global insured losses from catastrophes in 2017 hit $144 billion, the most ever, it said on Tuesday.
The figure is an upward revision from an earlier tally in December, when the reinsurer estimated $136 in insured losses.
North America was particularly hard hit, with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria resulting in combined insured losses of $92 billion, equal to 0.5 percent of U.S. gross domestic product, Swiss Re said.
Insured losses from wildfires totaled $14 billion, the most ever in one year, the reinsurer said.
