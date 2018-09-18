FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
September 18, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swiss Re on lookout for marketing partnerships: Handelsblatt

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re remains on the lookout for partnerships that offer the chance to distribute insurance linked to other companies’ products, Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler told German paper Handelsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday.

That was the idea behind talks with Japan’s Softbank which eventually proved unfruitful, he said.

“Above all we were interested in the innovative digital aspects, not so much on their taking a significant stake in Swiss Re,” he was quoted saying.

While it may not be wise to rely heavily on a single ally, the Swiss reinsurance group still liked the idea of using distribution partnerships, he said.

“Of course you have to seek new possibilities to market insurance over other channels more efficiently. This is an attractive idea that has not died here in house,” he said.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be cooperation with a technology group, but rather with companies whose products consumers like to buy and with which an accompanying insurance makes sense.”

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.