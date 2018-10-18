FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
October 18, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swiss Re says third-quarter claims large but nine-month claims in line with expectations

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SRENH.S) on Thursday said that third-quarter claims losses are large for an individual quarter but that cumulative losses for the first nine months of 2018 were broadly in line with expectations.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the world's second largest reinsurer Swiss Re is seen outside the company's offices in Zurich, Switzerland, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Natural catastrophes, dominated by a typhoon in Japan, resulted in preliminary claims of $1.1 billion in the third quarter, Swiss Re said.

Man-made disasters, like the collapse of a bridge in Italy’s Genoa, resulted in an additional $300 million in claims.

“The cumulate losses for the first nine months are broadly in line with year-to-date expectations,” the company said.

Swiss Re cautioned that the estimates were subject to a “higher than usual degree of uncertainty” as the claims process continues.

Swiss Re is due to publish quarterly financial results on Nov. 1.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.