Big Swiss banks need work on leverage ratio: SNB

BERN (Reuters) - Big Swiss banks UBS (UBSG.S) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) are on track to meet revised too-big-to-fail requirements on going-concern loss-absorbing capacity, but further improvement on the leverage ratio is needed, Swiss National Bank Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.
In remarks prepared for an SNB news conference, he also said targeted measures in the area of Swiss residential investment property lending should be considered and that such measures were being examined.
Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Writing by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi