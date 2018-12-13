Big Swiss banks need work on leverage ratio: SNB

FILE PHOTO: Governing Board member Andrea Maechler (R) and Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg (L) of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) sit beside as Chairman Thomas Jordan addresses a news conference in Bern, Switzerland June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERN (Reuters) - Big Swiss banks UBS (UBSG.S) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) are on track to meet revised too-big-to-fail requirements on going-concern loss-absorbing capacity, but further improvement on the leverage ratio is needed, Swiss National Bank Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.

In remarks prepared for an SNB news conference, he also said targeted measures in the area of Swiss residential investment property lending should be considered and that such measures were being examined.