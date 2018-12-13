Trade tensions, Brexit, Italian finances boost risks: SNB

BERN, Switzerland (Reuters) - Britain’s messy divorce from the European Union, Italy’s finances and international trade tensions pose significant risks to the Swiss National Bank’s outlook for solid global growth, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

“Surveys indicate that trade tensions have prompted companies to reassess their investment plans and value chains. As far as Brexit is concerned, uncertainty remains high following the postponement of the vote in the UK parliament. The tension surrounding Italy’s fiscal policy also persists.

“All these risks could lead to turbulence in the financial markets, jeopardize global economic growth, and also influence monetary policy,” he told a news conference after the SNB kept its ultra-loose policy on hold.