SNB to examine climate risks to Swiss banking system: Zurbruegg

BERN (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will examine how climate risks are affecting the stability of the Swiss banking system, deputy chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.

“The significance of climate risks to financial stability may change over time,” Zurbruegg said in remarks prepared for the bank’s news conference, adding the central bank would monitor developments.

“Currently the SNB considers the likelihood of risks linked to climate change threatening the stability of the banking system as a whole to be low,” Zurbruegg said.