SNB's Maechler touts expansive monetary policy to counter global uncertainty

FILE PHOTO: Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board member Andrea Maechler attends a news conference in Bern, Switzerland, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Expansive monetary policy is critical to help counter uncertainty from Britain’s exit from the European Union, the U.S.-China trade conflict and simmering tensions with Iran, Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday.

“For Switzerland, the negative interest is absolutely needed and essential for us,” Maechler said at a Refinitiv event in Zurich. “There might be a scenario in which the world stays longer than expected in this environment of very low rates.”